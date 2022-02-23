82,820 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Purchased by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,019,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.5% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

BND stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.24. 93,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,855,472. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.82. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $80.96 and a 1 year high of $87.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

