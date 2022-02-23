$83.22 Million in Sales Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will report $83.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.29 million to $84.08 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $83.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $340.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.80 million to $342.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $325.78 million, with estimates ranging from $315.61 million to $340.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.
LXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.
Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.66.
Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile
Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
