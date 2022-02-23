$83.22 Million in Sales Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will report $83.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.29 million to $84.08 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $83.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $340.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.80 million to $342.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $325.78 million, with estimates ranging from $315.61 million to $340.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

LXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 130,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

