94,163 Shares in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 94,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth about $257,000.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.37. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $32.96.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

