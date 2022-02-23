942 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,605,000 after purchasing an additional 53,021 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 326,308 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 78,841.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 30,748 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 47,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hologic by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 538,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,900,000 after acquiring an additional 74,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.01. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

