AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research firms have weighed in on VLVLY. Zacks Investment Research cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
OTCMKTS:VLVLY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.31. 130,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.31.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
