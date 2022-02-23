AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLVLY. Zacks Investment Research cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:VLVLY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.31. 130,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.31.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 8.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.