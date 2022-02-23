ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.480-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.ACCO Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.060-$0.100 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of ACCO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,893. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $834.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.06. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other ACCO Brands news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Lombardi purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $531,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after acquiring an additional 56,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,453,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 72,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 158,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

