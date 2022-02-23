ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA remained flat at $$1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.41. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 1,463,105 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 132,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 96,397 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

