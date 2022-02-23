Advisor Resource Council Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 450.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 57,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM opened at $123.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.