Advisor Resource Council Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5,101.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 780,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 35,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

EFV opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.