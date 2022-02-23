Advisor Resource Council Has $303,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 59.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $227.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $206.71 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.