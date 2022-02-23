AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.750-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.500 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on ACM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus upped their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of ACM traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.64. The stock had a trading volume of 718,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.30. AECOM has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $78.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 76.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in AECOM by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

