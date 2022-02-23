Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Shares of A opened at $130.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,688,000 after buying an additional 33,059 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 537,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,733,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 226,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150,375 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 30,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on A. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

