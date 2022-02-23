Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Lowered to $80.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its price objective dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $80.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average of $69.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.48). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 38,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $21,533,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $54,282,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 345,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,672,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

