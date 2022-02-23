AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) traded down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.71. 497,021 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 215,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.87.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 82,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. 15.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.