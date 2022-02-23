Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Raised to C$35.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective boosted by ATB Capital from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an outperform rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Air Canada from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.07.

Get Air Canada alerts:

TSE AC opened at C$25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,504.83. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$19.31 and a 12-month high of C$31.00. The firm has a market cap of C$9.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.