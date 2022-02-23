Airgain (AIRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,687 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.73% of Airgain worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AIRG. B. Riley cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

