Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Akamai Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey now anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $100.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 2.43. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $120.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.09.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $590,877. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,415 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

