Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) CFO Sells $117,680.00 in Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.54. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.
About Alaska Air Group (Get Rating)
Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.