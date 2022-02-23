Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) CFO Sells $117,680.00 in Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.54. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,525,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 57.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 27,346 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,524,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after acquiring an additional 437,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

