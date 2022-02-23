Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $995.11 million.

NYSE AIN traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,787. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Albany International has a one year low of $74.17 and a one year high of $93.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

AIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Albany International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Albany International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

