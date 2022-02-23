Albany International’s (AIN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their neutral rating on shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has a $90.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $85.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.65. Albany International has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.84.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 230.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,352,000 after buying an additional 25,367 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter worth approximately $784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter worth approximately $4,994,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

