Alexander Molyneux Buys 83,333 Shares of Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY) Stock

Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY) insider Alexander Molyneux bought 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,333.22 ($20,383.61).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 155.27 and a current ratio of 155.30.
About Argosy Minerals
Further Reading
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Argosy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argosy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.