Algoma Steel Group Inc Announces — Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASTL) announced a — dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTL opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.51.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $844.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,037,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,441,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,535,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. 50.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Algoma Steel Group

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc

