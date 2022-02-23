Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
BABA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.66.
Shares of BABA opened at $112.93 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $254.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
