Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

BABA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.66.

Shares of BABA opened at $112.93 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $254.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,065,083,000 after acquiring an additional 591,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after acquiring an additional 81,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

