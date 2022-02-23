Alight Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,469 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 633% compared to the typical volume of 882 call options.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Alight during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALIT opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14. Alight has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

