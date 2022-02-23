Alimera Sciences (ALIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Alimera Sciences to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ALIM stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.64. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.18% of Alimera Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.