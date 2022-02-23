Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALLK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allakos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.94.

Shares of ALLK opened at $5.71 on Monday. Allakos has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $127.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Allakos by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Allakos by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allakos by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

