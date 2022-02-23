Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.24. Allegheny Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATI. Benchmark lifted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -72.36 and a beta of 1.51. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $25.29.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.