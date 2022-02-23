Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Allegiance Bancshares has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

ABTX opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.47. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $45.94. The company has a market cap of $868.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

