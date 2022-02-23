Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Allegiance Bancshares has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.
ABTX opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.47. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $45.94. The company has a market cap of $868.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.94.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
