ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 68,690 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 847,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,334,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,163,000 after purchasing an additional 161,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,927,000 after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.16 and a 200 day moving average of $63.88. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALE. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

