Alliance Bioenergy Plus (OTCMKTS:ALLM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.28

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.30. Alliance Bioenergy Plus shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 329,500 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.28.
Alliance Bioenergy Plus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALLM)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alliance Bioenergy Plus (ALLM)
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Bioenergy Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Bioenergy Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.