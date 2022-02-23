Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 840,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,972 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $47,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.45.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

