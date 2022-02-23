Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.146 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$146.72 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

