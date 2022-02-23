AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading Down 13.1% Over Last Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $91,638.94 and $31.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AllSafe has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00023099 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars.

