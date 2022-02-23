alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.01

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €17.01 ($19.33) and last traded at €16.80 ($19.09), with a volume of 110707 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.60 ($18.86).

AOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.16) price target on alstria office REIT in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($20.45) price target on alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €19.50 ($22.16) price target on alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €20.05 ($22.78) price target on alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on alstria office REIT in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, alstria office REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.99 ($20.44).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is €19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 5.38.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.