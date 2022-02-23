Altair Engineering (ALTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ALTR opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -732.41 and a beta of 1.57. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.51.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALTR. Griffin Securities began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the software’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,789 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,170 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altair Engineering (ALTR)
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.