Altair Engineering (ALTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ALTR opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -732.41 and a beta of 1.57. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.51.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALTR. Griffin Securities began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 19,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $1,365,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 42,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $3,146,458.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,149 shares of company stock valued at $11,732,786. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the software’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,789 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,170 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.