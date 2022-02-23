Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 107.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.31. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 1.46%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several analysts have commented on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

