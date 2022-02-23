Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $457,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ambassador Advisors LLC cut its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,936,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

CPRT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,829. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.40.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

About Copart (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.