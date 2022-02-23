Ambassador Advisors LLC Purchases 7 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,973 shares of company stock worth $9,390,870. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $12.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,991.84. The company had a trading volume of 33,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,177. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,180.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,327.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

