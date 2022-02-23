Ambassador Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ambassador Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.71. 21,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,481. The company has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.91. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.28 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,132 shares of company stock worth $1,019,648 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

