Ambassador Advisors LLC Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,030 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 151.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $269,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in EOG Resources by 297.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,233,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $179,254,000 after buying an additional 1,671,009 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.76. 85,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,591,089. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $116.97.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus raised their price target on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

