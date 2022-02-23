Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.796-$0.826 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,171,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,252,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. Amcor has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Amcor’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCR. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $13.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.18.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

