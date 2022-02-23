Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 495,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,090,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,725,000 after purchasing an additional 862,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 10.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,397,000 after buying an additional 1,924,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,416,000 after acquiring an additional 841,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,688,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,908,000 after acquiring an additional 368,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,635,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,381 shares during the period. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

