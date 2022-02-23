Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174,369 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Ameren worth $18,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth about $48,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Shares of AEE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,347. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.94.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 57.59%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.