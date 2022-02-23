American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

American States Water stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,067. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.18. American States Water has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $103.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

AWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other American States Water news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $32,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

