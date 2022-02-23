American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,112,721,000 after acquiring an additional 157,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,261,155,000 after purchasing an additional 179,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,229,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,653,000 after buying an additional 227,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,173,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.71. 11,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.62 and its 200 day moving average is $271.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.40.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

