Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 29.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1,412.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLD. Bank of America lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.28. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -293.32%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

