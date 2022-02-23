Amerigo Resources (ARG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Amerigo Resources stock opened at C$1.52 on Wednesday. Amerigo Resources has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$263.74 million and a P/E ratio of 5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%.

In other Amerigo Resources news, insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 395,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.63, for a total transaction of C$644,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,926,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,329,543. Also, Director Robert Gayton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.64, for a total value of C$82,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$441,986.56. Insiders sold 1,211,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,822 over the last ninety days.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

