Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.38

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 52282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $87,609.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $35,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,092 shares of company stock worth $1,077,203. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

