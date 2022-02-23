AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,031,000 after purchasing an additional 429,601 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 31.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 23.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $101.21 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

