Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.26 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $8.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.38. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $160.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.79%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 38,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $2,220,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

